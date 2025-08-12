Power Hitting Propels Sea Dogs over Patriots 6-3 in Series Opener

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (18-21, 52-54) took the series opener 6-3 over the Somerset Patriots (23-17, 58-51) in front of 6,868 fans, the 19th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 18-21 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

With the game tied at 3-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, Portland used a solo home run courtesy of Ronald Rosario (7) which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

Portland added to their total in the bottom of the sixth with two more solo home runs by Ronaldo Hernández (1) and Karson Simas (2) to make the score 6-3.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Allan Castro doubled and then scored on an RBI single from Rosario which gave Portland a 1-0 advantage.

Somerset tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second. Tyler Hardman tripled and then scored via a balk.

Portland answered in the bottom of the second. Hernández singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Karson Simas. The next batter Ahbram Liendo reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Then Max Ferguson hit an RBI single which gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. In the next at-bat, Marvin Alcantara hit an RBI sacrifice fly which made the score 3-1.

The Patriots tied the game up 3-3 in the top of fourth on a two-run home run by Garrett Martin (11).

RHP Jacob Webb (2-1, 2.84 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while allowing three hits, two walks, and tallied five strikeouts. RHP Luis Pacheco (2-1, 5.73 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.1 innings allowing three earned runs on three hits (all home runs). RHP Reidis Sena (S,3) received the save hurling 1.0 innings of shutout ball while giving up a walk and tallying a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will continue the series tomorrow, August 13 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-3, 6.47 ERA) gets the start on the mound for Portland. Somerset will hand the ball to RHP Carlos Lagrange (4-3, 3.49 ERA).







