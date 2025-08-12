Gourson Stuns Squirrels with Go-Ahead Homer in 9th

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Beginning a critical series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Curve infielder Duce Gourson slammed a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth to lead Altoona to a 7-5 win over the Squirrels on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Gourson, who picked up three hits and a walk in the win, stepped up to the batter's box after Altoona got an infield single from Javier Rivas and Tres Gonzalez to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Gourson lifted a 1-0 offering from Richmond closer Tyler Myrick over the wall in left-center to take the lead for Altoona.

Nick Cimillo added an insurance run in the ninth after Gourson's homer, driving in Termarr Johnson with a double to right-center. Cimillo, who also slugged his 12th homer of the season in the victory, combined with the top three hitters in the Altoona order (Mitch Jebb, Gourson and Johnson) for ten of the team's 12 hits.

Antwone Kelly turned in one of his strongest outings with Altoona going 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. Kelly nearly matched his career-long outing, but was lifted after hitting Carter Howell with a runner on base and two outs in the sixth. Blake Townsend entered and surrendered a game-tying three-run homer to Turner Hill as well as a go-ahead single to Adrian Sugastey before getting out of the inning. Townsend tossed a scoreless seventh to finish his day on a high note.

Landon Tomkins worked out of bases loaded jam in his team debut, tossing a scoreless eighth inning, before handing the ball off to Justin Meis who earned his fifth save of the season.

Gourson earned his fourth three-hit game with the Curve, he's batting .471 (8-for-17) in his last five games with two doubles, two homers and four runs batted in.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi takes the ball for Altoona with RHP Shane Rademacher slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

