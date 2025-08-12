Reading Fightin Phils Announce 2026 Home Schedule

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for the 2026 season. Game times, road trips and the full promotional schedule for next season will be announced at a later date.

Reading is set to play 69 home games at America's Classic Ballpark in 2026. The schedule consists of 11 six-game series and one three-game set. Monday's will again be the universal off day in Minor League Baseball.

Following three games on the road to begin the season, the Fightin Phils will open up their home schedule on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Reading will also finish the 2026 season at home for the second-straight season, welcoming the Erie SeaWolves from Tuesday, September 8, through Sunday, September 13.

Fans can now secure their 2026 ticket plans with 2025 pricing for a limited time only. By locking in your ticket plan for next season, fans will have access to early information on the upcoming season and promotions, before they are released to the public. The online ticket form to lock in pricing is HERE and once filled out, can be mailed in, dropped off at FirstEnergy Stadium, emailed to info@fightins.com ; or fans can also call 610-370-BALL for more information on 2026 ticket plans and to secure their spots for next season.

The Fightin Phils will be home on a variety of holidays in 2026. Reading welcomes Somerset on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, as well as Father's Day against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday, June 21. While Memorial Day is an off day, the R-Phils are home the following day, Tuesday, May 26, against the Harrisburg Senators. Also, for the first time since 2024, the Fightin Phils are home on July 4, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Reading is also home the day following Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves.

The Fightin Phils also welcome the Portland Sea Dogs, Altoona Curve and Binghamton Rumble Ponies to Baseballtown in 2026. So fans can begin to plan their trips to America's Classic Ballpark in 2026, here is the full Fightin Phils home schedule:

April 7-12: Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

April 21-26: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)

May 5-10: Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

May 26-31: Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

June 9-14: Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

June 16-21: Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

June 30-July 4: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)

July 17-19: Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

July 28-August 2: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

August 11-16: Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

August 25-30: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

September 8-13: Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

The entire 2026 Fightin Phils schedule, with game times and road trips, will be announced at a later date. Fans are encouraged to secure their 2026 ticket plans now to lock in 2025 season pricing. The full promotional schedule for next season, and single-game ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.