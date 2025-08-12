Squirrels Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Curve

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered four runs with two outs in the ninth inning and lost to the Altoona Curve, 7-5, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-65, 20-19 second half) fell to 2.5 games behind the Curve (53-55, 23-17) for first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings.

With Richmond ahead, 4-3, entering the ninth, Altoona picked up a pair of infield hits to put two runners on base with one out. After a flyout, Duce Gourson hit a three-run homer against Tyler Myrick (Loss, 1-5) to give the Curve a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Nick Cimilo added an RBI double to stretch the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Justin Wishkoski led off with a double and later scored on a groundout by Bo Davidson, but Justin Meis (Save, 5) finished the inning to end the game.

The Curve took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter Trystan Vrieling, making his home debut after being acquired in a trade from the Yankees during the last road trip. After back-to-back singles, Termarr Johnson plated a run with a single and Esmerlyn Valdez added a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the sixth, Cimilo hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 3-0.

Vrieling struck out five batters over 5.2 innings, allowing one walk and five hits.

Altoona starter Antwone Kelly held Richmond scoreless until the sixth. With two runners on base and two outs, he was replaced by Blake Townsend, who surrendered a three-run homer to Turner Hill, tying the score.

Scott Bandura followed with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Adrian Sugastey, giving the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead.

Chris Wright threw 1.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen. Altoona loaded the bases with no outs against Will Bednar in the eighth, but he struck out back-to-back batters before Omar Alfonzo was retired to end the inning on a sliding catcher in center by Davidson.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out against Landon Tomkins (Win, 1-0), who was making his Double-A debut, but he struck out Sugastey and worked a groundout from Dayson Croes to escape the jam.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Shane Rademacher (0-0, 6.23) will made his home debut for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Dominic Perachi (0-1, 7.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Back to Teaching Night and Teacher Appreciation Night at The Diamond. Teachers and school administrators can receive a complimentary general admission ticket for the game by presenting a school ID at the box office. It is also Wine & K9s with $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 and free admission for dogs.

