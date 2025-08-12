Somerset Patriots Release 2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the team's schedule for the 2026 season.

The Patriots open at home on Friday, April 3 for a weekend series versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

The Patriots will once again play 69 home games during the Eastern League's 138-game schedule from April 3 to September 13.

In 2026, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) will come to Somerset twice from May 12-17 and again June 9-14. In addition to Binghamton and Portland, home opponents will include the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians).

The Patriots will be home on the Fourth of July for a special Independence Day Weekend in celebration of America's 250 years as a nation. More details coming soon.

