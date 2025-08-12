Yard Goats Drop Series Opener to Senators

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats hit three solo home runs, but a late rally lifted the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-3 win Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford jumped ahead in the second inning when Braylen Wimmer launched a solo home run to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Jack Mahoney held Harrisburg scoreless through three innings before allowing three runs in the fourth. After retiring the first two batters, Mahoney surrendered a solo home run to Branden Boissiere, an RBI double to Sam Brown, and a run on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. Hartford tied the game on solo home runs from Julio Carreras and Bryant Betancourt, but a two-RBI single in the ninth from Carlos De La Cruz led the Senators to a 5-3 win. All five Harrisburg runs were scored with two outs.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a solo home run from Wimmer off Senators starter Erik Tolman, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Senators responded with a three-run fourth inning when Boissiere hit a solo home run and Brown hit an RBI double, then scored on a wild pitch, giving Harrisburg a 3-1 lead. Carreras launched a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning, making it a 3-2 game.

The Yard Goats added a run in the sixth when Betancourt hit a solo home run, tying the game 3-3.

The score remained 3-3 heading into the ninth, when De La Cruz drove in two on an RBI single, pushing Harrisburg ahead 5-3.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators, on Wednesday night, August 13th (7 PM). It's Italian Heritage Night! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







