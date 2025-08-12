Orioles' Albert Suárez to Make Rehab Start in Double-A Chesapeake

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' right-handed pitcher Albert Suárez is expected to make a rehab start on Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. Suárez has been on the injured list since March 29 with a right subscapularis strain.

The 35-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on September 15, 2023. In 32 appearances (24 starts) with the Orioles in 2024, Suárez went 9-7 and posted a 3.70 ERA in 133.2 innings pitched. Eight of his 24 starts on the season were scoreless, tied for the second-most in Major League Baseball.

This season, Suárez has pitched in only one game which was on March 28 in Toronto. He threw 2.2 innings in relief and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Before joining the Orioles, Suárez pitched five seasons overseas between the KBO (Samsung, 2022-2023) and NPB (Yakult Swallows, 2019-2021). He spent the first 11 years of his professional career in the Rays, Angels, Giants and Diamondbacks organizations. The San Felix, Venezuela native pitched two MLB seasons in San Francisco from 2016-2017.

The Baysox begin a two-week, 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 12 with the first six games against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The Baysox begin a two-week, 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 12 with the first six games against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.







