Bradfield Homers in Return to Lineup as Baysox Fall to Erie

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday night by a final score of 10-6 from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (13-27, 44-63) fell behind in the first when Kevin McGonigle hit a two-run home run. Erie added two more in the second, thanks in part to Carlos Mendoza's RBI double.

Albert Suárez began a Major League rehab assignment and got the start for Chesapeake. The Orioles' right-hander threw two innings and gave up four runs on five hits and one walk.

Brandon Butterworth drove in Chesapeake's first run in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single. He is batting .400 at home since joining the Baysox after the trade deadline.

In the second, Max Wagner doubled in a run and Enrique Bradfield Jr., in his first game back from injury, launched a three-run home run to the opposite field to give the Baysox a 5-4 lead.

Erie (19-20, 64-44) responded by adding three runs in the third. Roberto Campos delivered the biggest blow in the inning, sending a ground-rule double over the left field wall.

Adam Retzbach drove in the sixth Chesapeake run in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout. However, McGonigle hit his second home run of the game, and Justice Bigbie followed with a two-run blast in the fourth.

Blake Money (L, 3-3) pitched six innings out of the bullpen and struck out a Double-A high nine SeaWolves. Despite giving up three runs in each of his first two innings, he twirled four scoreless frames after.

Travis Kuhn (W, 7-4) earned the win for Erie after delivering two scoreless innings of relief in the fifth and sixth.

The series continues tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium. RHP Zach Fruit (0-4, 9.13) will take the ball for the Baysox against RHP Garrett Burhenn (11-2, 3.94) for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.