McGonigle Blasts Two Homers as Early Offense Propels Erie

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (19-20, 64-44 overall) rode a pair of Kevin McGonigle home runs to a series-opening, 10-6 win over Chesapeake (13-27, 44-63 overall).

In the first inning, Max Clark led off with a single against Orioles rehabber Albert Suárez. McGonigle followed with a two-run home run, giving Erie a 2-0 lead.

Max Alba started for Erie. Creed Willems hit a two-out double in the first inning. Brandon Butterworth followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1.

In the second inning, Roberto Campos doubled against Suárez with one out. Carlos Mendoza followed with an RBI double to make it 3-1. Seth Stephenson had his first Double-A hit, an infield single to send Mendoza to third, and Clark walked to load the bases. McGonigle hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the second, Adam Retzbach led off with a double and scored on Max Wagner's double, making it 4-2. With two on and one out, Enrique Bradfield Jr. slugged an opposite-field, three-run homer to give Chesapeake a 5-4 lead.

Erie responded in the third inning against reliever Blake Money (L, 3-3). Jake Holton singled with one out before John Peck notched his first Double-A hit to put two on. Campos drove home Holton with an RBI double, tying the game at 5-5. Mendoza followed with a sacrifice fly, giving Erie a 6-5 lead. Stephenson drove an RBI single to score Campos and make it 7-5.

In the bottom of the third, Butterworth reached on McGonigle's error to begin the frame. Carter Young's single sent him to third and Retzbach's groundout scored him to make it 7-6.

In the top of the fourth, crushed his second homer of the game. The opposite-field solo shot made it 8-6. After Josue Briceño walked, Justice Bigbie slammed a two-run homer to make it 10-6.

Alba threw three innings for Erie and allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Travis Kuhn (W, 7-4) tossed two scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen. Ryan Boyer followed him with three scoreless frames. Andrew Magno finished off the game with a perfect ninth.

Erie and Chesapeake continue the series at Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. as Garrett Burhenn faces Zach Fruit.

