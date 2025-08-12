Fightin Phils Battle Back for Sixth Straight Win

(Reading, PA) - A three-run double from Zach Arnold was the difference as the Reading Fightin Phils (19-21; 44-63) captured an 11-9 win over the Akron RubberDucks (19-21; 62-46) for their sixth-straight win on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The RubberDucks started the game strong with Cameron Barstad's three-run homerun in the top of the second. Genao hits an RBI triple, scoring Knapczyk who walked. In the bottom of the third, Carson DeMartini hits an RBI single to short, tacking on the first run on the board for Reading by Aidan Miller.

In the top of the fourth, the RubberDucks scored two more runs from Knapczyk who hit a two-run-triple. In the bottom of the fourth, Caleb Ricketts hit a homerun, keeping Reading in the game.

Ralphy Velazquez scored for Akron in the top of the fifth from a sac fly by Jacob Cozart. Carson DeMartini hit an RBI triple for the R-Phil's in the bottom of the fifth, which was followed by a two-run homerun from Dylan Campbell. The R-Phil's kept a close lead to the RubberDucks with a score of 7-6 heading into the sixth.

In the top of the sixth, Tyresse Turner scored on a balk to extend Akron's lead to two runs.

Down 8-6, the R-Phil's tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Felix Reyes hit an RBI double to left, scoring Aidan Miller, making it a one-run game. Caleb Ricketts would add a hit to the board, singling to center and putting Reyes in scoring position. The R-Phil's took the lead with Zach Arnold hitting an RBI double, scoring three runs and putting Reading on top for good.

With what became a score of 10-8, the R-Phils maintained their lead as Cozart was the third out for the RubberDucks in the top of the eighth. Caleb Ricketts had an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring DeMartini and tacking on another run to the board. The RubberDucks added one more run on the board, but it was not enough to defeat the R-Phil's.

With a final score of 11-9, the top performers for Reading were Caleb Ricketts going 4 for 5 and Carson DeMartini going 2 for 3. The R-Phil's had a total of 14 hits and two home runs.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks. RHP Griff McGarry is slated to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Rorik Maltrud for Akron. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

