Fisher Cats Open Two-Week Road Trip with 5-3 Loss to Rumble Ponies

August 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-23, 45-63) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-13, 72-35) at Morabito Stadium on Tuesday night, 5-3. The Fisher Cats left the go-ahead run on base in the eighth and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth before falling in their sixth-straight loss.

New Hampshire's offense out-hit Binghamton, 10 to nine, and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Despite the loss, New Hampshire pitchers held Ponies batters 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sánchez (L, 2-7) went four innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Reliever Pat Gallagher entered in the bottom of the fifth frame and went on to surrender one run on two hits while walking two and striking out two over two innings of work. Righty Chay Yeager and Justin Kelly each turned in one inning of scoreless relief.

Binghamton starter Tylor Megill rehabbed with four strikeouts and one walk across 1-2/3 innings pitched. Megill allowed no runs on three hits in a 41-pitch effort. Luis Moreno (W, 8-1) gave up two runs on three hits and fanned four batters across three innings before Felipe De La Cruz was tagged for one run in two innings of relief. Binghamton reliever Joshua Cornielly earned his third save, despite a one-out single by New Hampshire's Victor Arias.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Charles McAdoo crushed his team-leading 13th homer of the year

INF Cade Doughty records team-best 21st multi-hit game of the season

DH Je'Von Ward drives in a run, goes 2-for-5

Fisher Cats batters struggle with 17 strikeouts, finish 1-for-9 runners in scoring position

Binghamton rattled off three runs in the bottom of the first inning after right fielder AJ Ewing singled and left fielder Chris Suero homered to make it 2-0. First baseman Nick Lorusso then doubled in third baseman Jacob Reimer, and the Ponies' led, 3-0.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the third inning, Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo crushed his tram-leading 13th homer of the season, a solo shot to cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

After McAdoo's solo homer in the top of the third inning, Binghamton shortstop William Lugo crushed a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, extending the Rumble Ponies' lead to 4-1.

New Hampshire responded in the top of the fifth when the Fisher Cats poked three consecutive singles, including a run-scoring base hit from designated hitter Je'Von Ward to cut Binghamton's lead in half, 4-2.

Binghamton center fielder Nick Morabito belted the Rumble Ponies' third home run of the night before the Fisher Cats bounced back by plating a run on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh inning, finalizing the score at 5-3.

The series continues with a 6:07 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night, as the Rumble Ponies send righty RJ Gordon (3-0, 4.30 ERA) to the hill. New Hampshire's starter is to be determined.

Following the six-game series in Binghamton, the Fisher Cats begin their only series of 2025 against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, August 19. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

