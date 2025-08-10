Serwa Leads Series Finale Shutout

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (18-20, 63-44 overall) shut out Richmond (20-18, 41-64) in a 4-0 win on Sunday. It was Erie's 16th shutout win of the season, tying a franchise record.

In the bottom of the first inning, Max Clark led off with a single against Nick Zwack. With one out, Kevin McGonigle roped a triple to score Clark and make it 1-0. Justice Bigbie followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring McGonigle to make it 2-0.

Kenny Serwa tossed his second scoreless start of the series for Erie. He scattered three singles and one walk over five innings. Serwa struck out five batters. He totaled 10 scoreless innings in his two starts against Richmond this week.

Tanner Kohlhepp, Blair Calvo, Richard Guasch, and Trevin Michael each threw a scoreless inning out of the Erie bullpen to finish off the shutout.

Ben Malgeri slugged an opposite-field, two-run homer in the sixth inning against Manuel Mercedes, making it 4-0.

Erie and Chesapeake begin a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

