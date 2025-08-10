Squirrels Shut out in Road-Trip Finale

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to five hits and lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (41-64-1, 20-18 second half) won four-of-six in the series against the SeaWolves (63-44, 18-20) and remain 1.5 games behind first-place Altoona heading into a series against the Curve in Richmond this week.

The SeaWolves opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Nick Zwack (Loss, 0-1). Max Clark led off with an infield single and later scored on a triple by Kevin McGonigle, who crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Justice Bigbie.

After the two first-inning runs, Zwack held the SeaWolves scoreless the rest of his five-inning outing with five strikeouts. In four starts since returning to Richmond, Zwack has posted a 1.86 ERA.

Erie starter Kenny Serwa (Win, 5-4) made his second scoreless start of the series, throwing five innings on Sunday with five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bel Malgeri hit a two-out, two-run homer against Manuel Mercedes to extend the lead to 4-0.

Jack Choate entered with two on and no outs in the seventh but escaped the inning with a strikeout and double-play groundout.

The Flying Squirrels return home to start a series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning Tuesday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.21) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Antwone Kelly (2-2, 2.29). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is Salute to the Peanut Night featuring a "You Can't Have FUNN Without Going Nuts" T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by the Virginia Peanut Growers Association. Fans are encouraged to bring a jar of peanut butter for a peanut butter drive benefiting Feed More. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.