Binghamton Drops Series Finale in Somerset

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-13, 71-35) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 2-0, in the series finale on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. The two teams split the six-game series.

Right-handers Jonah Tong (8-5) and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1) went toe-to-toe for the second time in this series. Tong, who took the loss, recorded eight strikeouts and did not issue a walk over five innings, while allowing one run on three hits. Rodriguez-Cruz, who earned the win, recorded seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings, while allowing three hits and two walks.

In this series, Tong allowed one run over 10 innings with 16 strikeouts and Rodriguez-Cruz recorded 15 strikeouts over 13 scoreless innings.

Tong allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 18th -straight start and allowed one earned run or less for the 16th time this season. Through 20 starts this season, Tong leads Minor League Baseball with 164 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in 102.0 innings.

Somerset (23-16, 58-50) scored to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third against Tong. Designated hitter Coby Morales hit a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out RBI triple from center fielder Brendan Jones.

The Patriots added another run in the eighth inning against right-hander Ryan Lambert. Lambert recorded the first two outs of the inning on two pitches, then walked Jones and issued an RBI double to George Lombard Jr. that extended the Ponies' deficit to 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton was shut out for the ninth time this season...Right-hander Trey McLoughlin recorded two strikeouts over a perfect seventh inning...Left fielder Nick Morabito went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk and extended his hit streak to four games...Catcher Chris Suero drew a walk in the ninth inning and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.







