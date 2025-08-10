Boissiere's Blast Leads Senators to 3-1 Win over Portland

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators closed out their homestand in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon, walking off the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-1, at FNB Field.

Scoreless into the sixth, Harrisburg broke through on Seaver King's RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Portland tied it in the eighth on a wild pitch, but the Senators had the final word in the ninth. Kevin Made singled with one out, and Branden Boissiere followed by crushing his first Double-A home run to right, sending the Senators home winners.

It was the fourth time the Senators have hit a walk-off home run this season.

Austin Amaral (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, while Harrisburg's pitching staff held Portland to one run despite eight hits. The Senators improved to 52-55 with the victory.







Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.