Boissiere's Blast Leads Senators to 3-1 Win over Portland
August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators closed out their homestand in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon, walking off the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-1, at FNB Field.
Scoreless into the sixth, Harrisburg broke through on Seaver King's RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Portland tied it in the eighth on a wild pitch, but the Senators had the final word in the ninth. Kevin Made singled with one out, and Branden Boissiere followed by crushing his first Double-A home run to right, sending the Senators home winners.
It was the fourth time the Senators have hit a walk-off home run this season.
Austin Amaral (1-0) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, while Harrisburg's pitching staff held Portland to one run despite eight hits. The Senators improved to 52-55 with the victory.
