Rosario Homers in 7-3 Akron Loss

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

With Akron on top 2-1, Chesapeake came roaring back in the third. A walk and three singles tied the game at 2-2. Aron Estrada followed with a bases loaded walk to give Chesapeake the 3-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia started for the RubberDucks working 4.1 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) while striking out five. Alaska Abney struck out two to finish out the fifth. Zach Jacobs and Steven Pérez each struck out in their scoreless innings. Adam Tulloch allowed a run in his inning of work. Tyler Thornton struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Chesapeake's first inning run with a loud bottom of the first. Rosario launched a two-run home run to the FirstEnergy power alley in left-center to give Akron a 2-1 lead. After the Baysox answered with two in the third and three in the fifth, the RubberDucks got a run closer in the seventh. After Tyresse Turner singled to open the inning, Jake Fox tripled down the line in left to cut the Baysox lead to 6-3.

Notebook

The loss snapped Akron's six game winning streak... Cooper Ingle walked twice to increase his Eastern League leading total to 65 free passes...Fox's triple was the team's 29th triple of the season and 19th at Canal Park...Game Time: 2:44...Attendance: 4,142.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to FirstEnergy Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday, August 12 at 7:05 p.m. The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park for a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beginning on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







