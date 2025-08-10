Fisher Cats Dodge No-Hit Bid, Fall Short in Extras

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22, 45-62) dropped the series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils (17-21, 42-63) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 2-1. The R-Phils brought a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning before New Hampshire third baseman Charles McAdoo broke the no-hit bid by doubling in pinch-runner Eddinson Paulino to tie the game, 1-1, and send it to extra innings. Reading shortstop Erick Brito knocked a two-out double in the top of the 10th inning to make it 2-1, and New Hampshire could not convert in the bottom-half to drop their fifth game in a row.

Making his second start of the week, New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers fired his 10th quality start of the season and ninth since joining the Fisher Cats on May 20. Rogers surrendered one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Relievers Hunter Gregory and Nate Garkow each tossed one scoreless frame with one strikeout before righty Devereaux Harrison (L, 5-6) entered in the top of the ninth inning. Harrison dealt two frames and allowed one unearned run on one hit with a pair of punchouts.

Today's top takeaways:

INF Charles McAdoo drove in a run, extended on-base streak to 11 games

RHP Grant Rogers tallied his second quality start of the series and tenth of the year

Fisher Cats pitching holds R-Phils to two runs on six hits

OF Je'Von Ward's seven-game hit streak wraps

Reading's Jean Cabrera tossed six no-hit innings and allowed one walk and struck out four. Tristan Garnett, Tommy McCollum and Andrew Walling (W, 2-3) split up the seventh, eighth and ninth frames as Gabriel Barbosa picked up the save (S, 1) in a scoreless bottom of the 10th inning.

The R-Phils took a 1-0 lead and did not look back as designated hitter Aidan Miller led off the top of the first inning with a double before advancing to third on a passed ball. First baseman Felix Reyes then cashed in Miller on a sacrifice fly to right field to give Reading a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire checks out of the Granite State for the next two weeks, and kick-start a back-to-back road trip with a six-game series in Binghamton. The Fisher Cats meet the Akron RubberDucks for their lone series of 2025, beginning Tuesday, August 19.

