Yard Goats Drop Curve 11-4 in Road Trip Finale

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona, PA - The Yard Goats scored 11 runs on 15 hits, and put together back-to-back four-run innings to beat the Altoona Curve 11-4 on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Braylen Wimmer had four hits, Charlie Condon had three hits, including a home run, Jose Cordova had two hits and two-RBI and Benny Montgomery had two hits, two-RBI and scored three runs as the Yard Goats earned a split in the six-game series. Four of the first five games were decided by one run. Michael Prosecky pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just a pair of runs with three strikeouts for his second straight win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Curve starter Po-Yu Chen. Benny Mongomery, returning to his home state, led off with a rocket double to right field. Later in the inning, Julio Carreras cracked a double to left field, scoring Montgomery and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Yard Goats starter Mike Prosecky allowed a bunt single to the leadoff hitter in the first inning, Mitch Jebb, and then did not give up another hit until the fifth inning. The lefty retired the side in order in the second and third innings before walking two batters in the fourth but got an infield popup to end the threat.

The Yard Goats put together consecutive four-run innings to make it a 9-0 game. In the fifth, Charlie Condon belted a double to left center field, scoring Jared Thomas, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning Braylin Wimmer had an RBI single and Jose Cordova contributed with a two-out two-run single, giving the Yard Goats a 5-0 lead. In the sixth inning, the Yard Goats had four straight hits, including an RBI single by Roc Riggio and a two-RBI double by Benny Montgomery which made it 9-0.

Altoona scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Javier Rivas and a fielder's choice grounder to make it 9-2.

Charlie Condon gave the Yard Goats their tenth run with a solo home run in the seventh inning, a line drive blast into the left field bleachers, and it was 10-2 Hartford. It was Condon's fourth homer since the number one prospect was promoted to Double-A last month. Jared Thomas belted an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it a 11-2 game. The Curve scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning on three straight hits.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) and host the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats.







