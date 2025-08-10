Rodriguez-Cruz Buzzes Seven Strikeouts in Series Finale Win over Binghamton Sunday

Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 2-0.

Somerset recorded its eighth shutout victory of the season and its first against Binghamton. With the win, the Patriots split their series with the Rumble Ponies. Somerset improves to 33-34 all-time against Binghamton with a series record of 4-3-5. With an attendance of 6,144, the Patriots played in front of their 18th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) made his fifth start of the season with Somerset and earned his third consecutive winning decision.

In his two starts this week, Rodriguez-Cruz did not give up a run in 13.0 IP, allowing 5 H, 4 BB and tallying 15 K. Rodriguez-Cruz posted a 0.69 WHIP and a .119 BA against Binghamton this week. In Double-A, Rodriguez-Cruz has thrown 32.0 IP over which he has allowed 20 H, 5 ER, 8 BB and recording 30 K. In five starts, Rodriguez-Cruz has a 1.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and a .177 BA. Rodriguez-Cruz leads all active Yankee minor leaguers in ERA (2.02), IP (115.2), BA (.175) and WHIP (1.01). Rodriguez-Cruz also ranks second in K (129), tied for second in GS (19), and third in W (9).

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) earned his seventh save, tying for the most among all Yankee minor league pitchers.

Since 7/4 vs. REA, Austin has not allowed a run over which he has thrown 11.0 IP, allowing 7 H, 5 BB and recording 12 K. In this stretch, Austin has posted a 1.09 WHIP and a .175 BA in 10 outings.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-3, R, RBI, 3B, BB, K) clocked an RBI triple in the third inning.

Jones recorded his second game-winning hit for the Patriots in as many days after his walk-off single on Saturday. Over his last 25 games since 7/8 vs. NH, Jones is 23-for-83 (.277/.417/.590) with 21 R, 11 XBH (2 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR), 21 RBI, 19 BB, 7 SB and a 1.007 OPS.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, RBI, 2B, 2 K) smoked an RBI double in the eighth inning.

