Reading's Win Streak Extends to Five in Series Finale Victory against New Hampshire

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (18-21; 43-63) ended their series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-22; 45-62) with a 2-1 win in extra innings. The Fightin Phils collected the win in the last five out of six games, after falling to the Fisher Cats in game one, earning their most number of wins in a series so far this season. Additionally, New Hampshire's single hit marks the least amount of hits allowed allowed by Reading thus far this season.

Aidan Miller got things started with a lead-off double in the top of the first. Miller then advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Robert Brooks and was able to finish it off by bringing in a run thanks to a sac fly from Felix Reyes. Similar to many starts for this series, the Fightin Phils took the early 1-0 lead.

Jean Cabrera delivered six innings of work without allowing a single hit and only one walk. Tristan Garnett and Tommy McCollum continued Cabrera's work, along with a strong performance by Reading's defense, to hold off any hits by New Hampshire and hold on to the 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire faced one final effort to stay in the game as they entered the bottom of the ninth and they took the opportunity. Robert Brooks began by reaching first on a fielding error by Carson DeMartini and Eddinson Paulino came in as pinch-runner for Brooks. A wild pitch by Andrew Walling (W, 2-3) got Paulino to second and an RBI double from Charles McAdoo scored Paulino. The double spoiled Reading's bid for a no-hitter, which would have been the first since 2021, and tied the game 1-1. New Hampshire was unable to add any runs, leaving a runner on third, and the game entered extra innings.

Bryson Ware began at second for the Fightin Phils as the top of the tenth kicked off. Leandro Pineda grounded out as Ware advanced to third. Erick Brito delivered an RBI double as Ware scored the go-ahead run to put Reading back in front. Gabriel Barbosa (S, 1) took the mound and closed out the game for the Fightin Phils as they took the win in the final game, 2-1. Devereaux Harrison (L, 5-6) took the loss for the day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

