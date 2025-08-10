Sea Dogs Walked off by Senators 3-1 in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-21, 51-54) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (17-20, 51-55) 3-1 in walkoff fashion on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 17-21 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the ninth when Harrisburg used a two-run walkoff home run by Branden Boissiere (1) to win the game 3-1.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Delino DeShields Jr. walked and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Farmer. Following a single from Phillip Glasser that put Deshields on third, Seaver King roped an RBI double to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Portland tied the game in the top of the eighth. Ahbram Liendo drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single by Allan Castro. Then two consecutive wild pitches scored Liendo to tie the game at 1-1.

RHP Austin Amaral (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.2 shutout innings while allowing a walk and tallying a strikeout. RHP Jorge Juan (1-3, 3.80 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.1 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits while posting a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off on Monday before starting a two-week home stand against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday August 12 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.