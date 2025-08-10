Baysox Snap Skid with Sunday Win over RubberDucks

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their 10-game skid with a 7-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

The Baysox (13-26, 44-62) bats burst to life on Sunday. Eight of the nine starters for Chesapeake picked up a hit, including home runs from Brandon Butterworth, Aron Estrada, and Doug Hodo.

Frederick Bencosme knocked in the Baysox first two runs of the game. After Austin Overn walked and stole both second and third base, Bencosme drove him home on a sacrifice fly to open the scoring.

After Akron took the lead on a first-inning, two-run homer, The Baysox loaded the bases for Bencosme in the third. Bencosme's single tied the game at two before a bases loaded walk to Estrada put the Baysox back on top against RubberDucks right-handed starter Dylan DeLucia.

Chesapeake continued to add on in the top of the fifth. Butterworth laced a solo homer - his second since joining the Baysox - to lead off the frame. Later in the inning, Estrada crushed a two-run homer out to right-center at an estimated 385 feet. Estrada's third Double-A homer chased DeLucia (L, 5-4) and gave the Baysox a 6-2 lead.

On the mound, Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown shined on Sunday. In his second start with Chesapeake, the right-hander struck out seven in four and two-thirds innings, allowing just a single hit.

Fellow righty Trace Bright tossed a strong four innings out of the Baysox bullpen. Bright (W, 3-7) allowed just one run on two hits and fanned a pair.

The Baysox added one more run late, as Hodo hit seventh home run of the season as part of a multi-hit game.

The Baysox return home and begin a 12-game, two-week homestand on Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from Prince George's Stadium.







