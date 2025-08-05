Overn Picks up First Double-A Hit in Loss to Akron

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Blake Money got the start for Chesapeake (12-22, 43-58) and threw five shutout innings, striking out six RubberDucks. This is Money's second straight appearance of at least five innings with fewer than two runs allowed.

Dylan DeLucia started for Akron (15-19, 58-44) and went 5.1 scoreless innings. Zach Jacobs (W, 1-2) threw 1.2 shutout innings in relief.

Akron's offense gave them support in the sixth when Joe Lampe hit an RBI single. They added two more in the seventh to take a 3-0 lead.

The Baysox responded in the eighth. Austin Overn, in his first Double-A game, lined a single to right, his first hit at the level. The next hitter, Doug Hodo, crushed a double to left field which scored two runs, making the score 3-2.

The Baysox were unable to complete the comeback and dropped game one.

The series continues tomorrow from Canal Park. RHP Zach Fruit (0-3, 8.55) will take the mound for Chesapeake against Akron's RHP Trenton Denholm (9-5, 3.46). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

