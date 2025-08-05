Miller Has Three Hits and Home Run in Series Opening Loss

(Manchester, NH) - Three hits and a home run from Aidan Miller wasn't enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (13-21; 38-63) fell 7-6 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-17; 45-57) on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Jean Cabrera (L, 5-6) started for Reading and after a scoreless first inning, he was tagged for two runs in the bottom of the second. Cade Doughty reached with a one-out double and scored when Gabriel Martinez launched his second home run of the season to make it 2-0.

Reading then responded with a run in the top of the third inning off New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (W, 5-6). Zach Arnold singled in his first at bat back with Reading, but he was thrown out at home when Erick Brito doubled and Brito moved to third on the throw. Aidan Miller then followed with a single to score Brito and make it 2-1.

Cabrera managed to post zeroes in the third and fourth innings, but the Fisher Cats' bats tagged the Reading starter for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alex De Jesus led off the inning with a single, then Jacob Sharp walked to put runners on first and second. Both runners then moved to second and third on a balk from Cabrera. Victor Arias scored De Jesus with a sac fly to make it 3-1. Charles McAdoo then walked to load the bases and after an Eddinson Paulino pop out for the second out, Je'Von Ward hit a three-run home run to extend the New Hampshire advantage to 6-1.

That was the end of the night for Cabrera, who allowed six runs on seven hits over six innings, with two walks and just one strikeout. Reading's bats were able to get to Rogers in the top of the sixth, down by five.

Felix Reyes led of the frame with a single and moved to second on a one-out single by Caleb Ricketts. Dylan Campbell then reached base on an error, which loaded the bases. Leandro Pineda followed with a single to score both Reyes and Ricketts to make it 6-3. Arnold then hit a sac fly to plate Campbell and cut the deficit to two. Rogers night ended allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings, with three strikeouts in the win.

Jaydenn Estenista entered for the seventh and surrendered a run to make it 7-5, New Hampshire. Cade Doughty walked and Alex De Jesus then reached with a one-out walk. Jacob Sharp then worked a walk to load the bases. Victor Arias singled home Doughty to extend the Fisher Cats' advantage to two runs.

Reading got two runs in the top of the seventh, the first of which coming on the ninth home run of the season from Aidan Miller. Two batters later, Felix Reyes doubled and move to third on a passed ball. Reyes then scored on a single from Alex Binelas to make it 7-6.

Tristan Garnett and Eiberson Castellano each tossed a scoreless inning, but New Hampshire's bullpen shut down the Fightin Phils' bats from there. Connor Larkin (S, 7) slammed the door shut over the final 1.1 innings to finish off the series-opening win for the Fisher Cats and the fourth-straight loss for the Fightin Phils.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Rafael Sanchez for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

