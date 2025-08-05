Jebb, Siani Combine for Seven Hits in 6-5 Win
August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - Altoona rallied from a 3-0 deficit after the top of the first and earned a 6-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in front of 6,037 fans.
Mitch Jebb recorded his second four-hit game of the season in the victory out of the leadoff spot. Sammy Siani added three hits, including tying the franchise record with two triples in the game, to lead the Curve offense which earned five walks and 13 hits in the win.
Altoona rallied with a two-run double from Omar Alfonzo in the bottom of the first and tied the game when Nick Cimillo slammed a solo homer of the batter's eye in center field. Cimillo, who has now homered in consecutive games, added a walk and a double later in the game.
The Curve added key insurance runs in the fourth on an RBI single from Jebb and a sacrifice fly from Kervin Pichardo. Tres Gonzalez added an RBI single in the sixth inning, to go along with two walks at the plate, in his return to Altoona's lineup.
Wilkin Ramos slammed the door on the victory with a four-out save, stranding two men in the ninth inning, and earned three strikeouts. Curve pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the win.
Po-Yu Chen tossed three innings and was touched for three runs as the starter for the Curve. Emmanuel Chapman turned in one of his best outings as a professional, earning the win with six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of relief.
Altoona continues their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Antwone Kelly is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Sean Sullivan on the bump for the Yard Goats.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
