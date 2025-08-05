Sea Dogs Beat Senators 1-0 in Series Opener
August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-17, 50-50) took the series opener over the Harrisburg Senators (14-19, 48-54) 1-0 on Tuesday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 16-17 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.
The Sea Dogs scored the only run of the ballgame in the top of the sixth. Miguel Bleis drew a walk and then swiped second base. A batter later Ronaldo Hernández rocketed an RBI double to give Portland a 1-0 lead.
The Senators didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning. Carlos De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and then moved to third on a single from Cayden Wallace to start the frame. After plunking Maxwell Romero Jr. to load the bases, Sea Dogs LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland recorded two straight strikeouts to end the game.
LHP Hayden Mullins (4-2, 2.33 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.1 shutout innings allowing four hits, two walks, and striking out four. RHP Jack Sinclair (0-1, 3.25 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 innings allowing one run (earned) while walking one and striking out one. LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland (S,2) received the save tossing 2.0 innings while surrendering two hits and striking out three.
The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip against the Senators tomorrow Wednesday August 6, First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM at FNB Field. Portland's starter has yet TBA. Harrisburg will start LHP Erik Tolman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound.
