Sea Dogs to Host Cornhole Tournament

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host their second annual Cornhole Tournament at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Thursday, August 28th to benefit the MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Real Wicked Events will be administering the family-friendly event that is open to all skill levels. Check-in starts at 5:00 PM with bags flying at 5:30 PM. The event will feature 16 courts and is capped at 64 teams. Registration for the event is now open at seadogs.com. The cost for a team of two is $100. Each team will play at least four games.

A total of 16 court sponsorships are available, including a sign at their court for $500 and registration for a team of two.

"We are thrilled to add this community-based, family-friendly event to our ongoing support of the great work the MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children's Hospital does for our community," Jesse Scaglion, General Manager of the Sea Dogs said. "The funds raised for this event will benefit the patients and families undergoing treatment at the world-class facility."

MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children's Hospital is Maine's only full-service children's hospital, they offer everything from well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex pediatric illnesses and injuries. Children and families receive care that's responsive to their unique needs.







