Sea Dogs Fall to Senators 6-3

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-18, 50-51) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (15-19, 49-54) 6-3 on Wednesday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 16-18 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Phillip Glasser singled and then moved to second on a balk. In the ensuing at-bat, Seaver King struck out but reached first base via a wild pitch which advanced Glasser to third. The next batter Kevin Made hit an RBI single to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Two batters later with runners on second and third, Carlos De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly that scored King to give the Senators a 2-0 advantage.

Portland struck back in the top of the third. Ahbram Liendo drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second when Juan Chacon was awarded first base on catcher's interference. Following a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position, Marvin Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly to score Liendo, which made the score 2-1.

The Senators retaliated in the bottom of the third. Made reached on an error and then scored on an RBI triple by Brenden Boissiere to extend Harrisburg's lead to 3-1. A batter later, Sam Brown hit a sacrifice fly to score Boissiere to increase the score to 4-1.

The Sea Dogs put up two runs in the top of the fourth. Miguel Bleis (1) his first Double-A home run to trim the deficit to 4-2. The next batter, Ronaldo Hernández singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Drew Ehrhard. In the following at-bat Ahbram Liendo laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the sixth. Brown singled and then stole second to start the frame. After Joe Naranjo reached on a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Following a strikeout, Glasser laced a two-run single to give the Senators a 6-3 lead.

RHP Chance Huff (1-2, 2.65 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out four. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-7, 4.05 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing two runs (all earned) while walking two and striking out one. RHP Daison Acosta (S,3) received the save tossing 2.0 innings while striking out all six batters he faced.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip against the Senators tomorrow Thursday August 7, First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM at FNB Field. Portland will hand the ball to RHP John Holobetz (0-0, 0.00) who will make his Double-A debut. Harrisburg's starter has yet to be announced.







