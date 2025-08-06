Wards' Double the Only Offense in Wednesday Loss

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-18, 44-58) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (14-21, 39-63) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, 8-1. New Hampshire's lone run came across in the bottom of the first inning on left fielder Je'Von Ward's two-out double as the Fisher Cats went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Reading took an early lead by plating two runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run double from catcher Paul McIntosh. New Hampshire bounced back after first baseman Charles McAdoo knocked a double and scored on Ward's two-bagger, and Reading led, 2-1.

Today's top takeaways:

OF Je'Von Ward doubles, extends extra base hit streak to four games

RHP Pat Gallagher strikes out four, works 2-1/3 scoreless relief innings

RHP Johnathan Lavallee records scoreless relief appearance

INF Charles McAdoo extends hit streak to five games

Ward collected a pair of base knocks and has hit safely in his last four games played, going 6-for-13 with five runs driven in and four extra base hits in that span. With a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, third baseman Cade Doughty has now reached safely in 16 of his last 17 games, dating back to July 12 in Somerset.

In his 14th start of the season, Rafael Sánchez (L, 2-6) pitched into the top of the third inning before finishing with four runs on four hits and two strikeouts across 2-1/3 innings of work. Reliever Pat Gallagher finished up the top of the third and went on to pitch 2-1/3 innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out four. Righty Michael Dominguez gave up three runs on four hits and went 1-2/3 innings pitched with two walks and two strikeouts. Johnathan Lavallee went 1-1/3 innings before Justin Kelly pitched a scoreless top of the ninth frame, allowing one run on one hit.

Reading starter Wil Crowe (W, 3-2) turned in five innings and surrendered one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout to take the win. Right-hander Gabriel Barbosa dealt two scoreless innings of relief before Andrew Walling and Tommy McCollum each pitched one frame out of Reading's bullpen.

The R-Phils would score six unanswered runs after that, including a two-run homer from right fielder Rafael Pineda in the top of the sixth inning and a solo shot from Nick Dunn in the ninth, finalizing the score at 8-1.

New Hampshire and Reading continue their series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Righty Trey Yesavage (1-1, 4.68 ERA) gets the ball for New Hampshire against Reading's Griff McGary (0-3, 3.96 ERA).

