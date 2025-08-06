SeaWolves Fall Late to Richmond

The SeaWolves (16-18, 61-42 overall) dropped their third straight game in a 6-3 loss to Richmond (18-16, 39-62).

Max Alba tossed five scoreless innings in his third Double-A start. He allowed two singles and a walk with two strikeouts.

Richmond broke a scoreless tie against Tanner Kohlhepp in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Bo Davidson, Diego Velasquez put down a sacrifice bunt that Kohlhepp bobbled for an error, putting two on. Victor Bericoto loaded the bases on an infield single. Kohlhepp retired the next two batters before Justin Wishkoski drew a 10-pitch, bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0. Dayson Croes also drew an RBI walk to make it 2-0.

Kevin McGonigle knocked out Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling with a one-out triple in the sixth. Dylan Hecht entered and allowed a sacrifice fly by Max Anderson, making it 2-1.

Ben Malgeri slugged a solo homer against Hecht in the seventh. His third homer of the year tied the game at 2-2.

Jordan Marks entered for the eighth and walked Scott Bandura to lead off the frame. A single by Wishkoski sent Bandura to third, and a single from Croes scored him to make it 3-2 Richmond. With the bases loaded and none out, Aeverson Arteaga scored Wishkoski on a sacrifice fly. On the sacrifice fly, Onil Perez was caught in a rundown off the first base bag. It allowed Croes to score a second run on the play, making it 5-2.

Jake Holton's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth made it 5-3.

Bandura hit an RBI single in the ninth against Blair Calvo, making it 6-3.

McGonigle had his second three-hit game in Double-A.

Jack Choate (4-5) earned the win in relief over Marks (1-1). Tyler Myrick picked up his 10th save.

Erie and Richmond continue the series on Thursday at UPMC Park. Garrett Burhenn faces Shane Rademacher.

