Ingle's Big Night Leads Akron to 8-2 Win

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cooper Ingle picked up four hits and drove in four to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Chesapeake Baysox 8-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron started the scoring two batters into the bottom of the first. Travis Bazzana doubled down the line in left to open the inning. Ingle followed with single into right to score Bazzana and make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Later in the inning, Joe Lampe doubled to left to score Alfonsin Rosario and increase the lead to 2-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm was dominant on Wednesday. The right-hander allowed just two hits and a run over 4.2 innings while striking out seven. Steven Pérez followed allowing one run over 2.1 innings with a strikeout. Adam Tulloch struck out one over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks kept the offense going in the second. With runners on second and third and two outs, Ingle doubled home both runners to double the RubberDucks lead to 4-0. In the third inning, Cameron Barstad reached on an error that allowed Lampe to score. In the fourth, Ingle kept his big day going by doubling home Tyresse Turner to make it 6-0 Akron. The RubberDucks offense capped their big night in the sixth. Jorge Burgos singled home Rosario and Lampe to make it 8-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Ingle's four hit game was his second of the season and first four RBI game of the season...Denholm's seven strikeouts tie a season high...Rosario picked up his first Double-A hit in the sixth...Burgos two run single gave him 73 RBI on the season, which keeps him in the Eastern League lead in the category...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 3,243.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday, August 7 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.74 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Trey Gibson (3-2, 1.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







