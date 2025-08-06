August 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS BEAT SENATORS 1-0 IN SERIES OPENER The Portland Sea Dogs (16-17, 50-50) took the series opener over the Harrisburg Senators (14-19, 48-54) 1-0 on Tuesday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs scored the only run of the ballgame in the top of the sixth. Miguel Bleis drew a walk and then swiped second base. A batter later Ronaldo Hernández rocketed an RBI double to give Portland a 1-0 lead. The Senators didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning. Carlos De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and then moved to third on a single from Cayden Wallace to start the frame. After plunking Maxwell Romero Jr. to load the bases, Sea Dogs LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland recorded two straight strikeouts to end the game.LHP Hayden Mullins (4-2, 2.33 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.1 shutout innings allowing four hits, two walks, and striking out four. Wu-Yelland (S,2) received the save.

FERGALICIOUS Sea Dogs utility man and reigning Eastern League Player of the Week (7/28-8/3) Max Ferguson has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games after going 1-3 with two walks in Tuesday night's win in Harrisburg. Ferguson's batting average has now jumped up to .199 on the season. Last week, he appeared in six games during the week, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, five walks, and a stolen base. Ferguson has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

THE CHICKEN FARMER RETURNS Sea Dogs RHP Blake Wehunt returns to the mound after a fairly long hiatus due to a stint on the injured list because of a lat strain. The last time Wehunt toed the rubber was back on June 20 against Akron when he tossed 3.0 innings while surrendering one earned run on three hits, one walk, and fanned four batters. Wehunt grew up in Athens, Georgia on his parents chicken farm "Wehunt Farms" where he would wake up and help harvest eggs. Wehunt even has the words "Chicken Farmer" stitched on his glove.

RONALDOOO!!!!! Sea Dogs catcher/designated hitter Ronaldo Hernández's RBI double in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Sea Dogs to the 1-0 victory on Tuesday night. He was signed as a minor league free agent by the Red Sox on 7/18 after he was released by the Yankees on 7/4. Hernández is no stranger to the Sea Dogs squad, he played in Portland during the 2021 season. That year, he slashed .280 with 26 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 53 RBI over 92 games.

FEEL THE WU Sea Dogs LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland earned his second save of the season after tossing two shutout innings on Tuesday night. Over his last five appearances, Wu-Yelland has only surrendered one run (earned) in 10 innings pitched while tallying 13 strikeouts. He tallied fived strikeouts over 2.1 innings pitched on 7/30 versus Akron.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 6, 2019 - Daniel McGrath tied a career-high with nine strikeouts over seven innings on just three hits, as Portland beat Erie, 2-0 at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs scored on sacrifice flies by Michael Osinski and Brett Netzer

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 11th start of the season, sporting a 2-6 record with a 3.76 ERA. His last start came on June 20 against Akron, throwing 3.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up three hits, one walk, and striking out four. In his previous outing he struck out 13 batters in Somerset.







