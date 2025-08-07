Sea Dogs Walked off by Senators 5-4 on Thursday Night

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-19, 50-52) were walked off by the Harrisburg Senators (16-19, 50-54) 5-4 on Thursday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 17-18 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Harrisburg 4-3 entering the top of the ninth, Portland tied the game. Brooks Brannon led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Miller. The next batter Karson Simas singled Brannon to third. Ahbram Liendo followed with an RBI single to score the game-tying run.

The Senators retaliated in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Joe Naranjo drew a walk. The next batter Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a line drive to right field, Naranjo was thrown out trying to take third base for the second out. During the play, Romero Jr. moved to second and then scored on a throwing error at second to win the game 5-4.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Naranjo singled and then moved to second a batter later on a single by Phillip Glasser. Seaver King followed with an RBI double to give the Senators a 1-0 advantage. In the ensuing at-bat, Kevin Made cracked a two-run single to make the score 3-0. Following a lineout, Carlos De La Cruz peppered an RBI triple to increase the lead to 4-0.

Portland started to comeback in the top of the fifth. Miguel Bleis laced a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a single by Tyler Miller. The next batter Karson Simas hit into a force out that allowed Bleis to score to trim the deficit to 4-1.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the seventh. Brannon and Miller lined singles to start the frame. A ground ball from Brannon moved them both into scoring position. Then Max Ferguson lined an RBI single to make the score 4-3.

RHP Junior Santos (5-4, 2.09 ERA) was awarded the win and tagged with a blown save tossing 1.0 inning allowing one earned run. RHP Jorge Juan (1-2, 3.22 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.2 innings allowing one unearned run while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip against the Senators tomorrow Thursday August 7, First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM at FNB Field. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-3, 4.39 ERA) will start on the bump for Portland. RHP Austin Schultz (1-0, 2.73 ERA) gets the ball for Harrisburg.







