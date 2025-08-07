Lombard Jr. and Hardman Go Deep in Diners Loss to Binghamton Thursday

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. at bat for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. at bat for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 5-4.

Somerset has dropped back-to-back games in which they have scored first, falling to 46-16 in such games. The Patriots fell to 2-4 playing as their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners".

RHP Carlos Lagrange (4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K) tied a career-high with 97 pitches in his ninth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Lagrange continues to lead all active Yankee minor leaguers with 134 strikeouts. Lagrange also ranks third in AVG (.186), fourth in ERA (3.77) and WHIP (1.19) and sixth in IP (90.2).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K) crushed his sixth home run at Double-A in the first inning.

Lombard Jr. is second among Yankee minor leaguers in R (70), tied for third in 3B (5), tied for eighth in XBH (32) and ninth in OBP (.366).

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, 2 K) led Somerset with two RBI coming on a two-run shot in the first inning.

Hardman continues to lead all active Patriots with 16 home runs. Hardman ranks second in the EL with 16 HR (R. Clifford, BNG - 23). Hardman also ranks seventh in XBH (36), tied for seventh in RBI (49) and 10th in TB (139) and SLG (.443).

C Manny Palencia (1-for-3, RBI, SF, K) hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to record his first Double-A RBI.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-3) led the Patriots with two hits with singles in the third and fifth innings.

Avina collected his third multi-hit game with Somerset this season. In 18 Double-A games since 7/11 vs. NH, Avina is 16-for-64 (.250/.368/.406) with 7 R, 6 XBH (4 2B, 2 HR), 7 RBI, 11 BB, 1 SB and a .774 OPS.

LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4) made his Double-A debut, collecting his first hit on a single in the second inning.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.