McGarry Strikes out 11 as Fightins Rally for Extra Inning Win

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (15-21;40-63) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-19;45-59) 4-3 in extra innings on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park. With the win, the Fightin Phils now lead the series 2-1.

The Fightin Phils got off to a quicker start, similar to yesterday's game, as they got themselves on the board first in the top of the second. With two outs, Nick Dunn walked and Leandro Pineda singled to right field. Cade Fergus came through with a two-out RBI single which scored Dunn, giving Reading the early 1-0 lead.

Reading extended their lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a run scored by Leandro Pineda on a wild pitch by Geison Urbaez. Pineda doubled during hit time at bat then stole third, getting him into the position to score.

New Hampshire tied it up in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run from Je'Von Ward, scoring both himself and Victor Arias who tripled just to batters before. Those were the first two hits allowed from Griff McGarry of the night.

Those would be the only two hits McGarry allowed for the rest of his outing on the mound. McGarry allowed those two hits with two earned runs over five innings while walking zero and striking out a season-high 11.

The Fisher Cats took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Victor Arias tripled off of Gunner Mayer, his second triple of the night, then continued to score on an RBI single from Jackson Hornung, putting New Hampshire up 3-2. The Fisher Cats were only able to tack on the one run, leaving one man in scoring position as Mayer was able to strike out the next two batters.

Neither team brought in a run until Reading tied it up in the top of the ninth. Aidan Miller walked then advanced to third on a wild pitch by Nate Garkow. Felix Reyes stepped up and delivered an RBI single, scoring Miller, and brought the score to 3-3. New Hampshire was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth and the game entered extra innings.

Both teams had the opportunity to score but it was Reading who was finally able to capitalize in the top of the 12th inning. Carson DeMartini started the inning at second then stole third base, his third bag swiped of the night, and continued to score thanks to a sac fly from Felix Reyes.

New Hampshire was unable to add on any runs and the Fightin Phils took game three 4-3. Tristan Garnett (1-1) earned his first win of the season after allowing only one hit and no runs over two innings of work while striking out two. Hunter Gregory (2-2) took the loss for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trey Yesavage for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

