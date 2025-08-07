Squirrels Squander Five-Run Lead in 8-7 Loss

ERIE, Pa. - After leading by five runs through five innings, the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie SeaWolves, 8-7, on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (39-63-1, 18-17 second half) were handed their first loss in the series against the SeaWolves (62-42, 17-18) after winning the first two.

Erie took its first lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. After Danny Seretti tied the score earlier in the frame with an RBI single against Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 5-13), he came in to score on a wild pitch to move the SeaWolves ahead, 8-7.

In the top of the ninth, Andrew Magno (Win, 5-1) stranded a runner at second base, striking out pinch-hitter Victor Bericoto to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Carter Howell hit a one-out single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Turner Hill.

The SeaWolves answered in the bottom of the first to tie the score on a solo homer by Max Anderson.

In the top of the fourth, the Flying Squirrels broke out for three runs to take a 4-1 lead. Hill led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Adrian Sugastey. Dayson Croes, playing his second Double-A game, singled to right to give the Flying Squirrels the lead.

After a bunt single by Justin Wishkoski, Aeverson Arteaga drove a two-run single to right to push the Richmond lead to three runs against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn.

Croes struck for a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning, opening a 6-1 lead and ending the day for Burhenn.

In the bottom of the sixth, the SeaWolves hit three homers in a span of four pitches against Shane Rademacher. Josue Briceño hit a two-run homer to cut the score to 6-3. Two pitches later, Jake Holton hit a solo homer to center. Chris Meyers hit another solo homer to center on the next pitch to close the score to 6-5.

Rademacher held the SeaWolves to one run over his first five innings before surrendering four in the sixth without recording an out. He was replaced by Chris Wright, who retired the next three batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jake Holton bounced a two-out single to center field to bring home Anderson and tie the score, 6-6.

Richmond took a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Wishkoski led off with a double and scored on a two-out double by Howell.

The series continues on Friday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (4-8, 3.06) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Jaden Hamm (2-2, 4.26). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

