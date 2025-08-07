Senators Walk off Sea Dogs, 5-4, in Wild Finish at FNB Field

The Harrisburg Senators pulled off a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at FNB Field, capping off a tightly contested game with a clutch ninth-inning single from catcher Maxwell Romero Jr.

With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth, Joe Naranjo walked. Max Romero, Jr. followed with a single to right and Naranjo was thrown out trying to go to third. On the play, Romero went to second on the throw to third and then scored when the ball was thrown away at second base and into the right field corner.

The Senators jumped out early with a four-run third inning against Sea Dogs starter John Holobetz. Seaver King opened the scoring with an RBI double, followed by a two-run single from Kevin Made and an RBI triple by Carlos De La Cruz to make it 4-0.

Portland chipped away, scoring once in the fifth and twice more in the seventh. They tied the game in the top of the ninth when Ahbram Liendo delivered an RBI single - his third hit of the night - to score Brooks Brannon, who had led off the inning with a single. Liendo stole second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position, but Junior Santos (W, 5-4) held the line.

Jorge Juan (L, 1-2) took the loss for the Sea Dogs after allowing the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.







