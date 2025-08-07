Kent Leads Yard Goats to Win with Three Hits & Four RBI

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Altoona, PA - Yard Goats infielder Nic Kent had a single, double, triple, drove in four runs and scored twice, as Hartford defeated Altoona 10-5 on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Kent gave the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a 3-run double which highlighted a five-run inning against Washington Depot, Connecticut native, Dominic Perachi. Charlie Condon, Benny Montgomery, and Braylen Wimmer also had three hits as part of a 14-hit attack helping the Yard Goats to their first win in the six-game series. Hartford's bullpen worked seven innings and allowed just three runs and had eight strikeouts. The Yard Goats are a half game out of a playoff spot behind Somerset.

The Yard Goats scored five runs in the first inning with a two-out rally against Connecticut native Dominic Perachi. The Yard Goats loaded the bases with a single, a walk and a hit-batsman. Julio Carraros then walked, forcing home Braylen Wimmer and giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Nic Kent followed by cracking a three-run double to the cap in right center field, scoring Charlie Condon, Jose Cordova and Julio Carreras to make it 4-0. Next, Ronaiker Palma doubled home Kent and it was 5-0 Hartford.

The Curve got a run in the bottom of the first inning against Hartford starter McCade Brown as Omar Alfonzo singled home Duce Gourson, who started the frame with a double. Altoona made it a 5-2 game with another run in the third inning on a triple by Alfonzo against reliever Mason Green.

The Yard Goats made it 6-2 in the fourth inning against the Curve bullpen. Again, it was a two-out rally. Wimmer doubled and Charlie Condon drove him in with a single, getting the lead back to four runs. Hartford added a pair of runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-2. Wimmer and Montgomery had RBI singles in the frame. Altoona scored three runs in the seventh inning to make it an 8-5 game. However, the Yard Goats scored two more runs in the ninth to take a 10-5 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Friday night at 6:00 in Altoona, PA. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Wilber Dotel will start for the Curve. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Harrisburg Senators.







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.