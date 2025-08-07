Trio of Consecutive Blasts Highlight Erie's Comeback Win

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (17-18, 62-42 overall) came from behind to beat Richmond (18-17, 39-63) 8-7 on Thursday.

Richmond grabbed an early lead on Turner Hill's RBI single in the first inning against Garrett Burhenn.

Erie tied the game in the bottom of the first when Max Anderson slammed a solo homer against Richmond starter Shane Rademacher.

In the fourth, Dayson Croes hit an RBI single to make it 2-1 Richmond. Aeverson Arteaga hit a two-run single to make it 4-1.

In the fifth, Croes had a two-run double to make it 6-1 Richmond. It knocked Burhenn out of the game. He allowed six runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

In the bottom of the sixth, Josue Briceño slammed a two-run homer against Rademacher to make it 6-3. Jake Holton went back-to-back with a solo shot, making it 6-4. On the next pitch, Chris Meyers drove the third consecutive home run to make it 6-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Holton tied the game on a two-out RBI single against Manuel Mercedes, making it 6-6.

In the top of the eighth, Carter Howell's two-out RBI double against Andrew Magno gave Richmond a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ben Malgeri drove a one-out triple against Mercedes. Danny Serretti scored him with an RBI single, making it 7-7. Evan Gates relieved Mercedes and advanced Serretti to scoring position on a balk. He was on third with two out when Kevin McGonigle drew a walk. Gates' fourth ball to McGonigle was a wild pitch, scoring Serretti to make it 8-7 Erie.

Magno (W, 5-1) worked a scoreless ninth and earned the win over Mercedes (L, 5-13).

Erie and Richmond continue the series on Friday at UPMC Park. Jaden Hamm is scheduled to return for Erie and face John Michael Bertrand.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.