August 7, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL TO SENATORS 6-3 The Portland Sea Dogs (16-18, 50-51) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (15-19, 49-54) 6-3 on Wednesday evening at FNB Field. Portland struck back in the top of the third. Ahbram Liendo drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second when Juan Chacon was awarded first base on catcher's interference. Following a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position, Marvin Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly to score Liendo, which made the score 2-1. The Sea Dogs put up two runs in the top of the fourth. Miguel Bleis (1) his first Double-A home run to trim the deficit to 4-2. The next batter, Ronaldo Hernández singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Drew Ehrhard. In the following at-bat Ahbram Liendo laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the sixth. Brown singled and then stole second to start the frame. After Joe Naranjo reached on a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Following a strikeout, Glasser laced a two-run single to give the Senators a 6-3 lead.

HOW LIENDO CAN YOU GO? Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo went 2-2 with an RBI and a walk in Wednesday night's loss to the Senators. Liendo peppered an RBI single in the top of the fourth. He is currently riding a three-game hitting streak (August 3-present) and will look to add to it in tonight's matchup.

IT'S A BLEIS BOMB Sea Dogs OF Miguel Bleis launched his first home run at the Double-A level in the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday night. He hit the ball so hard, stat cast failed to pick it up. Before being promoted to Portland, Bleis led High-A Greenville in home runs with 13 bombs over 77 games. Bleis is currently ranked the 12th overall prospect in Boston's farm system.

RONALDO AGAIN!!!! Sea Dogs catcher/designated hitter Ronaldo Hernández went 2-4 with a run scored on Wednesday night. In six game with Portland, he is currently hitting .300 with an RBI and a double. Hernández is no stranger to the Sea Dogs squad, he played in Portland during the 2021 season. That year, he slashed .280 with 26 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 53 RBI over 92 games.

TOLLE'S ON THE MOVE Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. He made five starts (six appearances) while recording a 1-1 record with a 1.67 ERA. In addition, Tolle tallied 37 strikeouts over 27 innings of work while only surrendering seven walks. Tolle is currently ranked the third overall prospect in Boston's farm system.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 7, 2002 - Allan Dina belted three doubles to equal a franchise record in a 10-1 win at Binghamton.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz makes his Double-A debut tonight against the Senators. Holobetz was promoted to Double-A Portland on 8/6 from High-A Greenville. After starting the season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Holobetz came over to the Red Sox in a trade that sent RHP Quinn Priester to the Brewers. The former Old Dominion Monarch made 11 starts (12 appearances) in High-A Greenville, posting a 3.43 ERA over 63.0 innings of work while adding 62 strikeouts.







