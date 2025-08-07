Binghamton Wins Wild Game in Somerset on Thursday

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-11, 70-33) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 5-4, in a wild game at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night. Binghamton has won two of the first three games in the series.

The Rumble Ponies became the first Double-A team and third team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 70-win mark this season.

Binghamton trailed 3-0 heading into the second inning. In the second frame, first baseman Chris Suero was hit by a pitch by right-hander Carlos Lagrange. Suero then stole second base and third base and scored on an error from Lagrange that cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Ponies trailed 4-1 heading into the fifth inning, before they put up three runs to tie the game against Lagrange. Right fielder Nick Morabito hit a leadoff single and eventually scored on a balk. Center fielder Carson Benge, who drew a walk earlier in the frame, also scored on a balk. The two balks came on consecutive pitch attempts. Later in the frame Suero drove in designated hitter Ryan Clifford with a sacrifice fly that tied the game 4-4.

In the sixth inning, shortstop Wyatt Young worked an eight-pitch walk with two outs. Morabito followed with a go-ahead RBI double that put Binghamton ahead 5-4. Morabito went 2-for-5, which marked his 24th multi-hit game, and he recorded an RBI double for the second-straight game.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon (3-0) started for Binghamton and earned the win in his fourth Double-A start. Gordon managed to fire six innings, despite allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Gordon has spun 6.0+ innings in three of his four Double-A starts and has tossed at least five innings in all four starts.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant. Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz recorded three strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning. Right-hander Ryan Lambert faced the minimum with one strikeout in the eighth. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly pitched a perfect ninth inning and threw just seven pitches, while earning his second save of the season.

Somerset (21-15, 56-49) scraped across three runs in the first inning against Gordon. Shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit a solo home run, and first baseman Tyler Hardman blasted a two-run homer. The Patriots scored on catcher Manny Palencia's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Friday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton improved to a season-best 37 games over .500...Clifford went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored, while extending his on-base streak to five games...Suero was hit by a pitch in the second inning and extended his on-base streak to 10 games.







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.