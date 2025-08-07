Akron Rallies Past Chesapeake 5-3

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cameron Barstad had a three-hit night including a single that sparked the Akron RubberDucks four-run seventh as they rallied past the Chesapeake Baysox 5-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the RubberDucks came storming back. Barstad and Jake Fox opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Tyresse Turner worked a walk to load the bases. Jonah Advincula grounded back to the pitcher to score Barstad. Back-to-back walks by Travis Bazzana and Cooper Ingle brought home Fox to bring Akron within a run. Angel Genao lifted a sac-fly to right to tie the game 3-3. With runners on the corners and two outs, Ingle got in a rundown that allowed Bazzana to steal home, which gave Akron the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud worked around trouble most of the night. The Baysox scratched a run off the right-hander in the first and fourth, but Maltrud limited the damage to just the two runs over four innings while striking out four. Zane Morehouse allowed a run over two innings with two strikeouts. Tyler Thornton struck out two over two scoreless innings. Matt Jachec tossed a perfect ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added some insurance in the eighth. Guy Lipscomb singled to open the inning before coming around to score on Barstad's double to make it 5-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Barstad's three hit game is a season-high...Bazzana doubled in the third to extend his on-base streak to eight games...Akron's four game winning streak is the team's longest since winning five in a row from June 28-July 3...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 3,562.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday, August 8 at 7:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.