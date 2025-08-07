Manoah Continues Rehab Assignment against Reading

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-18, 45-58) and Reading Fightin Phils (14-21, 39-63) play the third of their six-game series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Thursday. The Fisher Cats dropped Wednesday's game, 8-1, snapping a six-game win streak that dated back a week before July 30 in Chesapeake.

LAST NIGHT

After Reading jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, New Hampshire's Je'Von Ward cracked an opposite-field double to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning. The R-Phils would go on to score six unanswered runs after that and held the Fisher Cats scoreless on five hits over the last eight innings.

New Hampshire was held to seven hits, including four extra base hits from Ward, Charles McAdoo, Alex De Jesus and Eddinson Paulino. In his last four games, Ward is 6-for-13 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and five runs driven in. McAdoo doubled and scored in the bottom of the first inning, extending his hit streak to five games. Cade Doughty singled in the bottom of the ninth inning and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, dating back to July 12 in Somerset.

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sánchez (L, 2-6) opened for 2-2/3 innings pitched and allowed four runs before Pat Gallagher turned in 2-1/3 scoreless relief frames. Righty Michael Dominguez struggled through 1-2/3 innings pitched, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Relievers Johnathan Lavallee and Justin Kelly finished up the final two innings as Lavallee dealt 1-1/3 blank frames and Kelly surrendered one run in one inning of work.

Reading starter Wil Crowe (W, 3-2) picked up his second win against New Hampshire this season by allowing one run on four hits over five innings pitched. It was the third time this year that Crowe completed five innings and the righty tossed a season-high 76 pitches.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Alek Manoah (MLB Rehab) will continue his Major League rehab assignment at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night. Manoah landed on the Blue Jays' 60-day injured list on March 17 and began his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on July 14. The righty surrendered three earned runs and recorded one out against the FCL Tigers on July 14 before continuing his assignment with Single-A Dunedin. He fired two innings and allowed one run with two punchouts on July 20 against Tampa (High-A, NYY). Toronto's 11th overall pick from the 2019 MLB Draft is set to make his second career appearance with Double-A New Hampshire and first since July 2, 2023, against Portland. Manoah fanned 10 batters in five innings pitched against the Sea Dogs before heading back to Toronto one week later. He went on to start six games for Toronto at the end of the 2023 season and began the 2024 campaign with five starts before being shut down due to injury.

Reading sends Griff McGarry (0-3, 3.96 ERA) to the mound for his 11th R-Phils start this season. McGarry was reinstated from Reading's seven-day injured list on June 19 after making three rehab starts with Single-A Clearwater. The righty started the season by making three starts for the R-Phils before going to the IL on April 21, and later started his rehab assignment on May 29. McGarry dealt 12 scoreless innings over three four-inning starts to begin the campaign before he pitched to a 6.75 earned run average over 6-2/3 innings with Clearwater. The Phillies' fifth-rounder in 2021 reached Double-A in his first full season of professional baseball in 2022. McGarry finished the 2022 season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before breaking camp with the R-Phils in 2023. He fired a 3.13 earned run average across 13 starts with the R-Phils in 2023 and made three starts for the Iron Pigs in August. McGarry was a mainstay in Lehigh Valley's bullpen in 2024, boasting a 4.70 earned run average in 29 games for the Iron Pigs. His only other appearance in 2024 was a rehab assignment with High-A Jacksonville as McGarry did not appear in Reading last season.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 7, 2013- Kevin Nolan delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Fisher Cats to a 2-1 win over Bowie. Andy Burns and Brad Glenn had singled ahead of the game-winner. While Scott Gracey earned the win in relief, starter Sean Nolin dazzled. In his six innings, he allowed one run and struck out 13, matching the Fisher Cats franchise record for one game.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and R-Phils meet for another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night.







Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2025

Manoah Continues Rehab Assignment against Reading - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.