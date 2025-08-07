Gibson Goes Six Shutout Frames; Baysox Fall to RubberDucks Late on Thursday

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox - Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - fell 5-3 to the Akron RubberDucks - Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians - on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Right-handed starter Trey Gibson was marvelous on the mound once again for Chesapeake. Gibson went six shutout innings on Thursday, marking the third time he has thrown at least six shutout frames in his last six starts. Gibson matched a Double-A career high with nine strikeouts as well. The Baysox right-hander scattered five hits and allowed no walks, as he held Akron hitters to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Gibson has now allowed no earned runs across his last three starts (18 IP) and his ERA at Double-A has dropped to 1.55. Gibson's 135 strikeouts this season rank as the second-most in Minor League Baseball.

The Baysox built a 3-0 lead in the opening five frames. They were led offensively by Austin Overn, who reached base twice, stole three bases, and scored a pair of runs on Thursday. Overn led off the game with a bunt single, as the outfielder has now hit safely in each of his first three Double-A contests. Overn was plated on a single from Adam Retzbach later in the first inning to open the scoring.

The Baysox continued to add on. Anthony Servideo singled home another run in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Overn was at it again, as he walked, stole second and third base on consecutive pitches, and eventually scored on a groundout from Creed Willems to pad the Chesapeake lead to 3-0.

Unfortunately, things unraveled for the Baysox late. The RubberDucks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back hits opened the frame against right-handed reliever Preston Johnson, a walk loaded the bases, and a groundout got Akron on the board. Two more walks from Johnson (L, 4-4) then forced in another run, before a sacrifice fly tied the game at three. Akron had runners on the corners with two outs. Chesapeake got the runner on first base into a run down, but Travis Bazzana successfully snuck home on a throwing error from Aron Estrada, giving the RubberDucks the lead.

Akron added an additional run in the eighth. The RubberDucks bullpen stymied the Baysox bats on Thursday, as Chesapeake was held without a hit for the final five innings. Tyler Thornton (W, 1-1) tossed a pair of innings, before Matt Jachec (S, 2) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series in Akron on Friday, with RHP Nestor German (3-5, 4.12 ERA) set to get the ball for the Baysox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Canal Park.

