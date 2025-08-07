Alfonzo Drives in Three in 10-5 Defeat

August 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona picked up five runs on 12 hits in a 10-5 defeat to the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Hartford jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first and added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth to build a lead. Lefty Dominic Perachi started for the Curve and was tagged for each of the first inning runs, issuing two walks in his lone inning on the mound. Cy Nielson followed with two scoreless innings of relief, earning two strikeouts before handing the ball off to Blake Townsend who had a 12.0 inning scoreless streak end in his outing. Townsend tossed three innings, handling the bulk of the game for the Curve, and allowed a season-high three runs on six hits.

Altoona wasted no time trying to get back into the game after falling behind 5-0. Omar Alfonzo singled home Duce Gourson in the first inning to start the offensive attack. Alfonzo added an RBI triple in the fourth inning, his fourth career three-bagger, and finished the game 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI.

The Curve scored three times off the Yard Goats bullpen in the seventh. Tres Gonzalez started the rally with a double and advanced to third on a single from Gourson. After Kervin Pichardo walked to load the bases before Mike Jarvis ripped a double into the left field corner to make it an 8-4 game. Alfonzo added an RBI single to make it 8-5 before Altoona left him on base to end the inning.

Hartford put the game away with two runs in the top of the ninth, using two hits and an error committed in the field.

Tres Gonzalez and Mike Jarvis both made appearances on the mound in the game. Gonzalez finished the eighth inning after Justin Meis was struck by a line drive and left with the trainer. It was Gonzalez's fourth appearance on the mound this season for the Curve. Jarvis finished off the ninth inning for Jaden Woods who was on a strict pitch count and was lifted after 17 pitches in the ninth.

Gonzalez picked up three hits out of the nine spot in the batting order, he's gone 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI since returning to the Curve lineup on August 5. Gourson and Esmerlyn Valdez each had two hits in the defeat. Termarr Johnson was ejected from the game after arguing balls and strikes in the fifth inning, he finished the game 0-for-3.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Connor Staine on the bump for the Yard Goats.

