Baysox Drop Wednesday Night Battle with RubberDucks

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox - Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - dropped their Wednesday night matchup with the Akron RubberDucks - Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by an 8-2 final.

Akron (16-19, 58-44) was led by Cooper Ingle at the dish on Wednesday, as the RubberDucks catcher notched four hits and four RBI. His single in the first opened the scoring, before he was plated on a double later in the frame.

Right-hander Zach Fruit got the start for Chesapeake (12-23, 43-58). Fruit (L, 0-4) allowed six runs in three and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts in his start. Right-hander Tyson Neighbors became the latest Baysox player to make his debut, as he followed Fruit with an inning and a third of scoreless relief. Neighbors was acquired from the Padres system at this year's trade deadline. Right-hander Geraldo Ogando tacked on a scoreless inning and two-thirds on Wednesday night.

At the plate, Chesapeake got a multi-hit performance from Austin Overn. With a pair of singles on Wednesday, Overn now has three hits in his first two Double-A contests. He swiped his first Double-A base in the first inning on Wednesday. Overn's 44 stolen bases this season between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake are the most on the Orioles' farm.

Cole Urman also notched a pair of hits on Wednesday, including a double. Urman scored both Baysox runs, crossing home on a Brandon Butterworth RBI double in the fifth and scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series in Akron on Thursday, with RHP Trey Gibson (3-2, 1.75 ERA) set to get the ball for the Baysox, opposite of RHP Rorik Maltrud (2-3, 4.74 ERA) for the RubberDucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Canal Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from Prince George's Stadium.







