Carlos Lagrange Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots RHP Carlos Lagrange as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July.

Lagrange, the Yankees No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 31 K over 21.1 IP in four games (three starts) in July. He led the league in AVG (.101) and K/9 IP (13.08) and was second in ERA (1.27) and H/9 IP (3.68).

For the season, Lagrange is 8-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 127 K in 86.1 IP and 17 games (16 starts). He ranks among the Yankees minor league leaders with 127 K (1st), 8 W (T-2nd), .189 AVG (4th), 16 games started (T-6th), 86.1 IP (8th) and 3.65 ERA (9th).

Lagrange, 22, was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent out of Bayaguana, Dominican Republic on 2/3/22. For his Yankees MiLB career, Lagrange has an 8-7 record, 4.20 ERA and 260 K over 182 IP in 49 games (45 starts).

Lagrange is the fifth Patriots player to receive MiLB honors this season. He becomes the ninth Patriot, and fifth pitcher, to receive MiLB Monthly Award honors since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.







Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.