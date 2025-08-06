Senators Top Sea Dogs 6-3 Behind Glasser's Big Night

The Harrisburg Senators held off the Portland Sea Dogs 6-3 on Wednesday night at FNB Field, earning their 49th win of the season.

Phillip Glasser led the way for Harrisburg, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a key two-run single in the sixth that gave the Senators breathing room. Branden Boissiere added an RBI triple, and Sam Brown chipped in two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base.

The Senators jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning and extended the lead to 4-1 by the third. Portland answered with a Miguel Bleis solo homer and an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo to pull within 4-3, but Harrisburg's bullpen slammed the door.

Chance Huff (1-2) earned his first with the Senators with three scoreless innings in relief, and Daison Acosta struck out six of the final six batters he faced for his third save.







