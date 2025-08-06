Three-Run Eighth Lifts Squirrels over SeaWolves

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels broke a late tie with a three-run eighth and beat the Erie SeaWolves, 6-3, on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (39-62-1, 18-16 second half) have won the first two games of the road series against the SeaWolves (61-42, 16-18).

Tied, 2-2, entering the eighth inning, Dayson Croes drove an RBI single against Jordan Marks (Loss, 1-1) for his first Double-A hit to give the Flying Squirrels the lead. Aeverson Arteaga brought home Justin Wishkoski with a sacrifice fly and Onil Perez was caught in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Croes to race home and score a third run.

Jake Holton hit a two-out double to close the score to 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Turner Hill hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Scott Bandura to extend the lead to 6-3.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 10), pitching for the second consecutive day, threw a 1-2-3 ninth and struck out Max Clark to end the game. He now leads the Eastern League in saves this season. It was the 22nd save of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him into a tie for fifth place on the franchise's all-time saves list with Josh Osich (2013-16).

Richmond broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Wishkoski worked a 10-pitch walk from Tanner Kohlhepp to plate the game's first run. Croes, making his Double-A debut, followed with another RBI walk to open a 2-0 lead.

Erie's Kevin McGonigle hit a triple in the sixth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Max Anderson to close the score to 2-1.

It was the only run allowed over 5.1 innings by Trystan Vrieling, who was making his Giants organization debut. He was acquired last Thursday from the Yankees in the trade that sent Camilo Doval to New York.

Ben Malgeri tied the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run.

Jack Choate (Win, 4-5) allowed one run over 1.1 innings in his first relief appearance of the season.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jake Holton hit a one-out double and moved to third on a single by Ben Malgeri. Roberto Campos flied out to Turner Hill, who threw out Holton attempting to tag and score from third, keeping the game scoreless.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Shane Rademacher (0-0, 2.45) will make his second start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (11-2, 3.55). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.







