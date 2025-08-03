Squirrels Lose Sunday Finale, 9-2

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed nine unanswered runs to the Somerset Patriots and lost, 9-2, on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels (37-62-1, 16-16 second half) dropped four of six in the series against the Patriots (55-47, 20-13).

In the top of the first, Diego Velasquez reached on a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Victor Bericoto for a 1-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Patriots took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 3-8). With two outs, Garrett Martin singled and later scored on a double by Dylan Jasso, who scored on a single by Brendan Jones.

The Patriots added two runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to open a 9-1 lead.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Bo Davidson hit a single to score Adrian Sugastey to close the score to 9-2.

The Patriots used eight pitchers in the game. Opener Will Brian allowed a run in the first before Somerset held Richmond scoreless until the ninth. Hayden Merda (Win, 2-0) recorded four outs after taking over in the top of the first inning.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at UPMC Park. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-0, 1.93) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







